Cenla hosting five day Southern Eval Invitational Tournament

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Over the next five days, Rapides Parish will host 44 teams from around the state for the Southern Eval Invitational tournament. The games will be played at ASH, Pineville and Tioga starting Tues. Dec. 6.

Below is the schedule for the upcoming games, including location and time.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6:

ASH GYM 5:30 p.m. Bunkie vs Tioga (B) 7:00 p.m. ASH vs Opelousas (B)



WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7:

ASH GYM 3:30 p.m. Charter vs Nat Central (B) 4:45 p.m. Teurlings vs Bunkie (B) 6 p.m. ASH vs Zachary (G) 7:15 p.m. ASH vs Avoyelles (B)

PINEVILLE GYM 4:30 p.m. Jena vs Magnolia Excellence (B) 6 p.m. Pineville vs Avoyelles (G) 7:30 p.m. Pineville vs Opelousas (B)

TIOGA GYM 3:30 p.m. Acadiana vs Peabody (G) 4:45 p.m. Acadiana vs Rapides (B) 6 p.m. Tioga vs Rapides (G) 7:15 p.m. Toga vs Northwood (B)



THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8:

ASH GYM 3:30 p.m. Summerfield vs Jena (B) 4:45 p.m. Caldwell vs Teurlings (B) 6 p.m. Winnfield vs Menard (B) 7:15 p.m. ASH vs Bolton (G)

PINEVILLE GYM 3:30 p.m. Zachary vs Menard (G) 4:45 p.m. Avoyelles vs Caldwell (G) 6 p.m. Avoyelles vs Buckeye (B) 7:15 p.m. Pineville vs Charter (G)

PINEVILLE GIRLS GYM 4:45 p.m. Peabody vs Bunkie (G) 6 p.m. Winnfield vs Acadiana (G) 7:15 p.m. Northwood vs Acadiana (B)



FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9:

ASH GYM 3:30 p.m. Winnfield vs Charter (B) 4:45 p.m. Comeaux vs Nat Central (B) 6 p.m. ASH vs Northwood (G) 7:15 p.m. ASH vs Oakdale (B)

PINEVILLE GYM 3:30 p.m. Marksville vs Simsboro (B) 4:45 p.m. Elton vs Menard (G) 6 p.m. Pineville vs Bunkie (G) 7:15 p.m. Pineville vs Capt. Shreve (B)

PINEVILLE GIRLS GYM 3:30 p.m. Jena vs Rapides (G) 4:45 p.m. Winnfield vs Peabody (G) 6 p.m. Buckeye vs Summerfield (B) 7:15 p.m. Elton vs Avoyelles (B)



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10:

ASH GYM 1 p.m. Nat Central vs Marksville (B) 2:15 p.m. Simsboro vs Menard (B) 3:30 p.m. Northwood vs Comeaux (B) 4:45 p.m. Pineville vs Winnfield (B) 6 p.m. ASH vs Capt. Shreve (B)

TIOGA GYM 1 p.m. Charter vs Jena (G) 2:15 p.m. Bolton vs WInnfield (G) 3:30 p.m. Elton vs Caldwell (G) 4:45 Menard vs Summerfield (G) 6 p.m. Caldwell vs Elton (B)



Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.