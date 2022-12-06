Children’s Advocacy Network hosting Alexandria open house Dec. 9

(PublicDomainPictures.net via MGN)
By Kendra Gauthier
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Children’s Advocacy Network is hosting an Open House and Gumbo Lunch on Friday, December 9, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Child Advocacy Center, which is located at 1506 Albert Street in Alexandria. The event is open to the public.

“The Open House is an invitation to our community partners to visit our agency and learn about the programs at the Children’s Advocacy Network. We pride ourselves on the work that we do for children, and are so appreciative of the support from our community. This is a way that we give back to those who support us throughout the year,” said Kendra Gauthier, Executive Director at the Children’s Advocacy Network.

The Children’s Advocacy Network has provided vital services to over 600 children in 2022.

Copyright 2022 Children's Advocacy Network. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating shooting on North Mall Drive
La. State Trooper accused of violating restraining order in Avoyelles Parish
RPSO investigating shooting in Kelley Land area of Alexandria
Man dies after boat strikes downed tree, ejecting him; 4-year-old survives unhurt
Jason Shackleford, 34.
Man shot by APD officer on Thanksgiving has been arrested

Latest News

Vernon Christmas Cheer Food Drive
Christmas Cheer Food Drive 2022: Vernon Parish
FILE - AlexWinterFete in Alexandria, La.
AlexWinterFete to debut for the holiday season in downtown Alexandria this week
Professor Tim Roper
LCU mourns loss of Professor Tim Roper
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast