Children’s Advocacy Network hosting Alexandria open house Dec. 9

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Children’s Advocacy Network is hosting an Open House and Gumbo Lunch on Friday, December 9, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Child Advocacy Center, which is located at 1506 Albert Street in Alexandria. The event is open to the public.

“The Open House is an invitation to our community partners to visit our agency and learn about the programs at the Children’s Advocacy Network. We pride ourselves on the work that we do for children, and are so appreciative of the support from our community. This is a way that we give back to those who support us throughout the year,” said Kendra Gauthier, Executive Director at the Children’s Advocacy Network.

The Children’s Advocacy Network has provided vital services to over 600 children in 2022.

