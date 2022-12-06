LDWF concludes drawdown on Spring Bayou

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has concluded a drawdown on Spring Bayou in Avoyelles Parish. The drawdown was initiated to reduce giant Salvinia and Cuban bulrush and to reduce organic buildup on the lake bottom.

The temporary reduction in creel limits for recreational fishing that were imposed during the drawdown will end at midnight Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Statewide regulations will go back into effect on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Regular drawdowns are a necessary component of LDWF’s integrated management plan to control overabundant nuisance aquatic vegetation and to improve access for recreational activities. An added benefit of drawdowns is the reduction of organic buildup on the lake bottom, increasing available spawning habitat for many sportfish and forage species.

For additional information regarding the drawdown, contact Bradley Launey, LDWF Biologist Manager, at blauney@wlf.la.gov or (337) 735-8712.

