LSU WR Jack Bech enters transfer portal

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Jack Bech announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6, that he is entering the transfer portal.

Bech made his decision known via social media.

As a freshman, he recorded 43 catches for 489 yards and three touchdowns

During his sophomore season, the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder from Lafayette, La. made only 16 catches for 200 yards and one touchdown. He was injured for part of the season, which limited his playing time.

