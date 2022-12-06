LSU WR Jack Bech enters transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Jack Bech announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6, that he is entering the transfer portal.

Bech made his decision known via social media.

New beginnings , I know you got me🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/VzaLdL707t — Jack Bech (@jackbech7) December 6, 2022

As a freshman, he recorded 43 catches for 489 yards and three touchdowns

During his sophomore season, the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder from Lafayette, La. made only 16 catches for 200 yards and one touchdown. He was injured for part of the season, which limited his playing time.

