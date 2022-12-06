LSU WR Jack Bech enters transfer portal
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Jack Bech announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6, that he is entering the transfer portal.
Bech made his decision known via social media.
As a freshman, he recorded 43 catches for 489 yards and three touchdowns
During his sophomore season, the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder from Lafayette, La. made only 16 catches for 200 yards and one touchdown. He was injured for part of the season, which limited his playing time.
