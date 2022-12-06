Many Tigers will not walk away from New Orleans empty-handed

MANY, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers did not walk away with a victory in last year’s state championship, falling to Amite 17-6.

But, they will have another crack at it on Saturday, Dec. 10, against Union Parrish in the Superdome.

The Tigers immediately went back to work, stating to themselves they will be back in this moment come the next year around. Now that they are competing for a championship again, Head Coach Jess Curtis and linebacker Tackett Curtis both said that they are ready to finish the season off right this time around.

“I know we’d be back,” said Jess Curtis. ”I knew the hurt they had after that loss, I can still feel it right now talking about it. The highs, the lows. Teams lose themselves sometimes, and I’ve tried my best to navigate these kids to always hear my message so we can be right where we need to be at the end of the year.”

“We didn’t finish the job last year,” said Tackett Curtis. “We were so close to getting a ring and being the best team in the state. So, we are motivated to get back there and get a ring this time.”

