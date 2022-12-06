Many Tigers will not walk away from New Orleans empty-handed

(kalb)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANY, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers did not walk away with a victory in last year’s state championship, falling to Amite 17-6.

But, they will have another crack at it on Saturday, Dec. 10, against Union Parrish in the Superdome.

The Tigers immediately went back to work, stating to themselves they will be back in this moment come the next year around. Now that they are competing for a championship again, Head Coach Jess Curtis and linebacker Tackett Curtis both said that they are ready to finish the season off right this time around.

“I know we’d be back,” said Jess Curtis. ”I knew the hurt they had after that loss, I can still feel it right now talking about it. The highs, the lows. Teams lose themselves sometimes, and I’ve tried my best to navigate these kids to always hear my message so we can be right where we need to be at the end of the year.”

“We didn’t finish the job last year,” said Tackett Curtis. “We were so close to getting a ring and being the best team in the state. So, we are motivated to get back there and get a ring this time.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating shooting on North Mall Drive
La. State Trooper accused of violating restraining order in Avoyelles Parish
RPSO investigating shooting in Kelley Land area of Alexandria
Man dies after boat strikes downed tree, ejecting him; 4-year-old survives unhurt
Jason Shackleford, 34.
Man shot by APD officer on Thanksgiving has been arrested

Latest News

Enmanuel is just one of four basketball players across the country to sign a deal with Adidas
NSU athlete Hansel Enmanuel signs NIL deal with Adidas
LSU wide receiver Jack Bech (80)
LSU WR Jack Bech enters transfer portal
Photo Source: KALB
Cenla hosting five day Southern Eval Invitational Tournament
Nakiyah Allen, junior forward for the Northwood-Lena Lady Gators.
Northwood-Lena Gators prepare to host the top player in the country