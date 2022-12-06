Northwood-Lena Gators prepare to host the top player in the country

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENA, La. (KALB) - The Northwood-Lena Gators did not shy away from any competition after winning the state championship.

They scheduled 5A Natchitoches Central, the Class B runner-up Oakhill Rams, and tomorrow (Dec. 6) they will play the top-ranked player in the country, Mikayla Williams, and the Parkway Panthers.

This is the biggest game that they will host at the Swamp, and Head Coach Lashonda Cooper said that this game is something the community needs.

“This will be the first time in school history that the number one player is coming to Northwood,” said Cooper. ”For the community to come out and enjoy a great game would be the highlight of the night.”

Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating shooting on North Mall Drive
Jason Shackleford, 34.
Man shot by APD officer on Thanksgiving has been arrested
RPSO investigating shooting in Kelley Land area of Alexandria
APSO: 61-year-old man caught in bed with 7-year-old girl in Bunkie
Man dies after boat strikes downed tree, ejecting him; 4-year-old survives unhurt

Latest News

Northwood-Lena Girls Basketball hosting Parkway
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes in the first half of an NFL football...
Tom Brady and the Bucs overcome 13-point 4th quarter deficit to take down Saints on MNF
Ja’Monta Black (left) and DeMarcus Sharp combined for 28 of Northwestern State’s 35 second-half...
Buzzer-Beater, Career High scoring earns Sharp SLC Men’s Player of the Week
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7)
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte says he’s returning for senior season