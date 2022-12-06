Northwood-Lena Gators prepare to host the top player in the country

LENA, La. (KALB) - The Northwood-Lena Gators did not shy away from any competition after winning the state championship.

They scheduled 5A Natchitoches Central, the Class B runner-up Oakhill Rams, and tomorrow (Dec. 6) they will play the top-ranked player in the country, Mikayla Williams, and the Parkway Panthers.

This is the biggest game that they will host at the Swamp, and Head Coach Lashonda Cooper said that this game is something the community needs.

“This will be the first time in school history that the number one player is coming to Northwood,” said Cooper. ”For the community to come out and enjoy a great game would be the highlight of the night.”

Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.