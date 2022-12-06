NSU athlete Hansel Enmanuel signs NIL deal with Adidas

Enmanuel is just one of four basketball players across the country to sign a deal with Adidas
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Northwestern State’s Hansel Enmanuel continues to have the spotlight shine bright on the City of Lights as the basketball phenom signed a NIL deal with Adidas.

Enmanuel is just one of four basketball players across the country to sign a deal with Adidas including Kansas’ Gradey Dick and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Back in June, Enmanuel announced a NIL deal with Gatorade. Just one month later, the one-armed basketball player signed to play for Coach Corey Gipson at Northwestern State.

Enmanuel has appeared in four games for the Demons so far this season.

