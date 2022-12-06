RPSB honors teachers and administrators in annual celebration

The following has been provided by the Rapides Parish School Board:

On December 5, 2022, the Rapides Parish School Board held a celebration for its outstanding educators by honoring their 2024 Principal, Assistant Principal, Teacher and New Teacher of the Year.

The event, held at the Convention Hall in Alexandria, saw representatives from all Rapides Parish schools, in which Superintendent of Schools Jeff Powell and administrative staff recognized each school’s selection for top honors.

Each overall winner will represent Rapides Parish in the state competition in 2023.

Here is the list of each school’s nominee, along with the overall winner, for each award:

2024 NEW ELEMENTARY TEACHERS OF THE YEAR:

Acadian Elementary – Whitney Williams

Alma Redwine Elementary – Alexis Brouillette

Buckeye Elementary – Hannah McNeely

Cherokee Elementary – Hailey Urena (Overall Winner)

D.F. Huddle Elementary – Shawanda Batise

Forest Hill Junior High – Shelby Mason

Horseshoe Elementary – Megan Urena

J.B. Nachman Elementary – Hannah Ekermeyer

J.I. Barron Elementary – Kristy Fuller

Lessie Moore Elementary – Amy Betts

L.S. Rugg Elementary – Jerica Butler

Mabel Brasher Elementary – Emily Antoon Carpenter

Martin Park Elementary – Ta’Rae Flagg

Northwood High – Terianne Ballard

Oak Hill High – Haley Mathews

Phoenix Magnet Elementary – Karlee George

Plainview High – Kirstin Richard Willis

Poland Jr. High – Nicole Matthews

Rosenthal Montessori Elementary – Lindsey Willis Phillips

Ruby Wise Elementary – Bayli LaPrarie

2024 ELEMENTARY TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

Acadian Elementary – Jennifer Wells

Alma Redwine Elementary – Michelle Hay (Overall Winner)

Ball Elementary – Morgan Median Bourque

Buckeye Elementary – Jennifer Bettevy

Caroline Dormon Jr. High – Marcie Gothreaux

Cherokee Elementary – Stephanie Ryan

D.F. Huddle Elementary – Shelly George Stauffer

Forest Hill Junior High – Hanna Maxey

Glenmora High – Mary Johnson

Hayden R. Lawrence Elementary – Penny Luttrull

Horseshoe Elementary – Tousha Henton

J.B. Nachman Elementary – Wendy Braley

J.I. Barron Elementary – Robyn Ladner

Lessie Moore Elementary – Stacy Prestridge Arnold

L.S. Rugg Elementary – Denese Carter

Mabel Brasher Elementary – Julia Swafford

Martin Park Elementary – Elizabeth Lauren McCarthy

Mary Goff Elementary – Heather Merchant

Northwood High – Kasey Leverich Jones

Oak Hill High – Toni Bullard

Paradies Elementary – Krista Young

Peabody Montessori Elementary – Jolie Sadler

Phoenix Magnet Elementary – Kristin Ray

Pineville Elementary – Kaitlin Cook

Plainview High – Kelsey Melder

Poland Junior High – Kelly Steele

Rosenthal Montessori Elementary – Celeste Moreau

Ruby Wise Elementary – Tina Simmons

Tioga Elementary – Abby Scarborough

2024 NEW MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

Alexandria Middle Magnet – Anna Worth

Arthur F. Smith Middle – Kathy Roberts (Overall Winner)

Buckeye High – Mindy Belgard

Rapides Academy – Jessica Smith

Scott M. Brame Middle – Jordan Holt Freeman

Tioga Junior High – Kaytlin Christman

2024 MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

Alexandria Middle Magnet – Jamie Henry

Arthur F. Smith Middle – Cynthia Jackson

Buckeye High – Amanda Vercher (Overall Winner)

Caroline Dormon Junior High – Kim Bachman

Carter C. Raymond Junior High – Stephanie Andries

Forest Hill Junior High – Cindy Normand

Northwood High – Carmen Nixon

Pineville Jr. High – Ashley Miles

Rapides Academy – Kandice Allen

Scott M Brame Middle – Virginia Laborde

Tioga Junior High – Blake Quales

2024 NEW HIGH SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

Alexandria Senior High – Paris Babino

Bolton High – Jasmine Johnson

Rapides High – Laura Knowlton (Overall Winner)

Rapides Virtual Program – Madison Howard

2024 HIGH SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

Alexandria Senior High – Mary Helen Downey

Bolton High – Meredith Melancon

Buckeye High – Angela Brodnax

Glenmora High – Tracy Stokes

Northwood High – Lisa Himes

Oak Hill High – John Howe

Peabody Magnet High – Jason Wheeler

Pineville High – Christal Varholdt

Plainview High – Wendy Brabham (Overall Winner)

Rapides High – Alicia Monroe

RAPPS – Robert Donaho

Rapides Training Academy – Dorothy Williams

Rapides Virtual Program – Paul Oney

Tioga High – Jennifer Castro

2024 ELEMENTARY PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR

Martin Park Elementary – Tracy Vorrice

2024 MIDDLE SCHOOL PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR

Carter C. Raymond Junior High – Jill Summers

2024 HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR

Rapides High – Jeff Hickman

2024 ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR

Phoenix Magnet Elementary – Julie Gills

If you have any questions regarding this information, please contact Brendan Walls at brendan.walls@rpsb.us or 318-449-3103.

