RPSB honors teachers and administrators in annual celebration
The following has been provided by the Rapides Parish School Board:
On December 5, 2022, the Rapides Parish School Board held a celebration for its outstanding educators by honoring their 2024 Principal, Assistant Principal, Teacher and New Teacher of the Year.
The event, held at the Convention Hall in Alexandria, saw representatives from all Rapides Parish schools, in which Superintendent of Schools Jeff Powell and administrative staff recognized each school’s selection for top honors.
Each overall winner will represent Rapides Parish in the state competition in 2023.
Here is the list of each school’s nominee, along with the overall winner, for each award:
2024 NEW ELEMENTARY TEACHERS OF THE YEAR:
- Acadian Elementary – Whitney Williams
- Alma Redwine Elementary – Alexis Brouillette
- Buckeye Elementary – Hannah McNeely
- Cherokee Elementary – Hailey Urena (Overall Winner)
- D.F. Huddle Elementary – Shawanda Batise
- Forest Hill Junior High – Shelby Mason
- Horseshoe Elementary – Megan Urena
- J.B. Nachman Elementary – Hannah Ekermeyer
- J.I. Barron Elementary – Kristy Fuller
- Lessie Moore Elementary – Amy Betts
- L.S. Rugg Elementary – Jerica Butler
- Mabel Brasher Elementary – Emily Antoon Carpenter
- Martin Park Elementary – Ta’Rae Flagg
- Northwood High – Terianne Ballard
- Oak Hill High – Haley Mathews
- Phoenix Magnet Elementary – Karlee George
- Plainview High – Kirstin Richard Willis
- Poland Jr. High – Nicole Matthews
- Rosenthal Montessori Elementary – Lindsey Willis Phillips
- Ruby Wise Elementary – Bayli LaPrarie
2024 ELEMENTARY TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
- Acadian Elementary – Jennifer Wells
- Alma Redwine Elementary – Michelle Hay (Overall Winner)
- Ball Elementary – Morgan Median Bourque
- Buckeye Elementary – Jennifer Bettevy
- Caroline Dormon Jr. High – Marcie Gothreaux
- Cherokee Elementary – Stephanie Ryan
- D.F. Huddle Elementary – Shelly George Stauffer
- Forest Hill Junior High – Hanna Maxey
- Glenmora High – Mary Johnson
- Hayden R. Lawrence Elementary – Penny Luttrull
- Horseshoe Elementary – Tousha Henton
- J.B. Nachman Elementary – Wendy Braley
- J.I. Barron Elementary – Robyn Ladner
- Lessie Moore Elementary – Stacy Prestridge Arnold
- L.S. Rugg Elementary – Denese Carter
- Mabel Brasher Elementary – Julia Swafford
- Martin Park Elementary – Elizabeth Lauren McCarthy
- Mary Goff Elementary – Heather Merchant
- Northwood High – Kasey Leverich Jones
- Oak Hill High – Toni Bullard
- Paradies Elementary – Krista Young
- Peabody Montessori Elementary – Jolie Sadler
- Phoenix Magnet Elementary – Kristin Ray
- Pineville Elementary – Kaitlin Cook
- Plainview High – Kelsey Melder
- Poland Junior High – Kelly Steele
- Rosenthal Montessori Elementary – Celeste Moreau
- Ruby Wise Elementary – Tina Simmons
- Tioga Elementary – Abby Scarborough
2024 NEW MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
- Alexandria Middle Magnet – Anna Worth
- Arthur F. Smith Middle – Kathy Roberts (Overall Winner)
- Buckeye High – Mindy Belgard
- Rapides Academy – Jessica Smith
- Scott M. Brame Middle – Jordan Holt Freeman
- Tioga Junior High – Kaytlin Christman
2024 MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
- Alexandria Middle Magnet – Jamie Henry
- Arthur F. Smith Middle – Cynthia Jackson
- Buckeye High – Amanda Vercher (Overall Winner)
- Caroline Dormon Junior High – Kim Bachman
- Carter C. Raymond Junior High – Stephanie Andries
- Forest Hill Junior High – Cindy Normand
- Northwood High – Carmen Nixon
- Pineville Jr. High – Ashley Miles
- Rapides Academy – Kandice Allen
- Scott M Brame Middle – Virginia Laborde
- Tioga Junior High – Blake Quales
2024 NEW HIGH SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
- Alexandria Senior High – Paris Babino
- Bolton High – Jasmine Johnson
- Rapides High – Laura Knowlton (Overall Winner)
- Rapides Virtual Program – Madison Howard
2024 HIGH SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
- Alexandria Senior High – Mary Helen Downey
- Bolton High – Meredith Melancon
- Buckeye High – Angela Brodnax
- Glenmora High – Tracy Stokes
- Northwood High – Lisa Himes
- Oak Hill High – John Howe
- Peabody Magnet High – Jason Wheeler
- Pineville High – Christal Varholdt
- Plainview High – Wendy Brabham (Overall Winner)
- Rapides High – Alicia Monroe
- RAPPS – Robert Donaho
- Rapides Training Academy – Dorothy Williams
- Rapides Virtual Program – Paul Oney
- Tioga High – Jennifer Castro
2024 ELEMENTARY PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR
- Martin Park Elementary – Tracy Vorrice
2024 MIDDLE SCHOOL PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR
- Carter C. Raymond Junior High – Jill Summers
2024 HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR
- Rapides High – Jeff Hickman
2024 ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR
- Phoenix Magnet Elementary – Julie Gills
If you have any questions regarding this information, please contact Brendan Walls at brendan.walls@rpsb.us or 318-449-3103.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.