3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed in wreck in Natchitoches Parish

(Southern University Marching Band/ Facebook)
By Rachael Thomas and Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Three people were killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish Tuesday night (Dec. 6).

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a two-vehicle wreck on I-49 N near Powhatan.

According to the coroner’s office, three people were killed. The coroner’s office has identified them as Broderick Moore, Tyran Williams, and Dylan Young. Director of Bands at Southern University and A&M College, Kedric Taylor, confirmed three students passed away in the accident, KSLA sister station, WAFB, reports.

The president of the university, Dennis Shields, sent out a statement Wednesday morning. It reads:

“Dear Southern University Community,

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the tragic deaths of three of our students who reportedly succumbed to injuries in a vehicular accident on Tuesday evening in Natchitoches Parish. Our thoughts are with their families, friends, classmates and other loved ones. All three young men were members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band, to which we also extend our condolences.

Southern University students, I know that the sudden loss of a classmate or friend can be devastating. I encourage you to reach out to someone you trust to talk about your feelings. Know that the University Counseling Center is here to assist you. You can visit the Center, email counselingcenter@subr.edu or call 225-771-2480 during normal University business hours. You can also call the Holistic Behavior 24-Hour Crisis Hotline any time at 225-368-9602. For other resources, go to //subr.edu/counselingcenter. Employees can also find community resources here.

While information is still being gathered during this difficult time, we fully respect the privacy of the families of our beloved students. We will share ways to remember them in the near future.”

Louisiana State Police Troop E is still investigating the wreck.

