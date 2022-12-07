Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy speaks to Chamber of Commerce members

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday, Dec. 7, newly inaugurated Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy spoke to Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce members about his plan for economic development in Alexandria.

Mayor Roy said economic development starts with a focus on investing in what Alexandria already has, instead of solely trying to bring large companies to the city.

“There is a tendency towards finding that sexy company to come here and locate here, and we should always be doing that, but we have to be ready for that,” said Mayor Roy. “But getting past that, one of the things I think you’re going to hear all of us focus on is not just attraction, but what are we doing for our current and existing businesses, how are we asking one of them to expand by a hundred jobs or even more, what are we doing to make their lives here better? I think that’s a focus that cities like us to be resilient really need to focus on.”

Outlined in his 100-day plan, Mayor Roy said focusing on improving the City’s infrastructure, policing, healthcare and education will in turn improve economic development.

“In the 100-day-plan we tried to look at things that we were competitive in, in the past,” said Mayor Roy. “One was healthcare, and those are great jobs, they are higher paying especially as you go, we had that advantage and now it wained, and we have to get it back. Policing is a no-brainer, we have an academy, we have the incubator building space and we have all these things that could make policing itself something to attract people, to come learn and train here and lead in some policing models. That also helps solve a problem that we have which is shortages.”

Another major focus Mayor Roy touched on was the speed at which these plans get put into action, something he said is notoriously slow.

“I think every city in our size range, if you aren’t meeting adaptive change at speed, you’re falling behind more than you know,” said Mayor Roy. “I think Alexandria and Pineville and our region needs to have a sense of urgency about these things, and I hope to be a part of that sense of urgency.”

Mayor Roy concluded by saying he is excited and optimistic about economic development in the City.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.