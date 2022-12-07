Convicted killer free in Ascension Parish after 6-year sentencing delay

Editor’s Note: Lester Duhé will have this full story on 9News at 10.

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A convicted killer who is supposed to be serving a life sentence for murder, is currently a free man after it was discovered he was never formally sentenced for his crime in Ascension Parish.

Michael LeBlanc, 41, was convicted of second-degree murder in 2017, a conviction that comes with a mandatory life sentence.

Despite LeBlanc being convicted of murder, he was never brought back to court to be formally “sentenced” for that charge in Ascension Parish, The Advocate newspaper reports. Therefore, when he recently finished serving time for an unrelated gun possession charge, he was set free from the Madison Parish Jail, the newspaper reported.

The Advocate reports that the sentencing portion of the murder case has hit a number of delays and continuances since 2017, tied to COVID-19 and the death of his original defense attorney.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, a resident notified a deputy that Leblanc was potentially spotted recently in Donaldsonville. Following that notification, authorities contacted Madison Parish and learned of Leblanc’s release.

“This thing spans through several agencies, and there are way more questions than answers,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre. The thing that’s important to me and to our deputies and our detectives is that if Michael LeBlanc is in Donaldsonville, he needs to be picked up and he needs to be put back in jail.”

Sherrif Webre said authorities are actively searching for Leblanc and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

“We want to make sure Michael LeBlanc doesn’t hurt anybody else,” Sheriff Webre said. “We want to make sure he’s back in jail where he belongs, and he stays there for a long, long, long time.”

District Attorney Ricky Babin with the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office told WAFB this mistake is solely on the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Babin said a ‘detainer’ had been placed on LeBlanc to not be released, pending his sentencing on his murder conviction.

”If he has a detainer they shouldn’t release him, they should send him back to the parish prison in which he’s detained,” said Babin. “He wasn’t sentenced yet, but there’s no delay on us, there’s nothing for us to do. All I have to do is put the sentence on the docket, the sentence is automatic life in prison without parole. I don’t have to have a sentencing hearing to convince a judge how many years to sentence him, it’s an automatic legal sentence.”

Babin called LeBlanc’s release frustrating and is hopeful deputies catch him soon.”

It’s extremely frustrating and what’s also frustrating is this guy is dangerous. He needs to be captured and put up real quick. This is mind-blowing, it really is mind-blowing,” explained Babin.

WAFB has reached out to a spokesperson with the Department of Corrections but has not heard back yet.

Below is a list of Leblanc’s alleged criminal history as provided by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office:

2013 - Arrest on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

2014 - Arrests on charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, felony cruelty to animals, felony second-degree battery, and simple battery

2015 - Arrest on a charge of second-degree battery

2017 - Arrest on a charge of second-degree battery

