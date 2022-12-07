Good Samaritan saves family from drowning in Assumption Parish

GIBSON, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, a man saved a family of four from drowning after a vehicle crashed into a canal in Assumption Parish on Dec. 7 around 8 a.m.

A 2007 Toyota Corolla was driving east on Hwy 182 near Hwy 662, when the vehicle traveled off the road, entered a canal and quickly became submerged in the water. Due to the thick mud and marsh, the people inside were unable to open the doors to exit the vehicle.

Two of the occupants were small children.

Another driver, Jeff Lapeyrouse of Bourg, saw the crash, and rendered aid. He entered the water and opened one of the vehicle’s doors to help get all four people out of the vehicle safely.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.