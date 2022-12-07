Louisiana’s Climate Initiatives Task force is charging full steam ahead. How can Cenla get more involved?

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - At a quarterly Climate Meeting & Workshop in Baton Rouge last month held by Governor John Bel Edwards’ office, workshop attendees learned about the federal funding opportunities baked into the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act (IIJA), many of which are designed to empower communities to carry out their own sustainability initiatives.

Two years of tireless work by Climate Initiatives Task Force members are starting to come to fruition, as the Climate Action Plan has been launched and is beginning to gain traction.

Among the many groups and sub-committees in the Task Force, Central Louisiana has representation from the Alexandria International Airport (AEX), Cleco Power and the Louisiana Forestry Association. However, a significant portion of the 170+ members hail from Southeast Louisiana, as is often the case with state government activities and initiatives.

For our community’s needs to be addressed in line with those from around the state, there’s no doubt that we could benefit from additional collaboration and involvement in these meetings and statewide initiatives. Taking an active role in the Climate Plan’s implementation translates into billions of dollars invested directly into our communities, businesses and infrastructure.

Through these programs, local leaders, business owners and environmental advocates have an open seat at the table, but it can be hard to jump right in. Read on to gain some background and learn what opportunities are available.

Brief overview into the Climate Action Plan framework:

The Climate Initiatives Task Force officially published the Action Plan in February of this year (and even won a national award for the final product). The plan comprehensively outlined Louisiana’s climate strategies and the associated actions: starting with the net-zero pathway and moving into plans to improve public health and quality of life, creating a more equitable society, strengthening the economy and more.

Through the 15-month drafting process, the Task Force outlined recommendations to the state and our local communities in eight key areas:

Clean Energy Transition

Industrial Decarbonization

Actively Managed Methane Emissions

Transportation, Development, And the Built Environment

Natural and Working Lands and Wetlands

An Inclusive, Low-Carbon Economy

Collaboration and Partnership to Ensure Successful Implementation

Accountability and Adaptability to Ensure Lasting Success

While these all-encompassing areas each present their own opportunities for federal funding, it’s even more important to remember that investment in these projects can improve economic, social, and environmental outcomes for Louisiana’s future generations.

Snagging federal funding while the iron is hot:

As outlined by the White House, the funding in these federal bills (the IRA and the IIJA) targets a few main areas for development: climate, equity and domestic workforce, while prioritizing products and services “Made in the USA.”

According to Lindsay Cooper, the Climate Initiatives Project Manager for the Governor’s office, we need to strike while the iron is hot and “draw down funding as quickly as possible.” We must build strong partnerships to carry out the Action Plan even if the state government undergoes administrative changes.

Cooper and her team recently published a series of fact sheets outlining the available grant programs, guidelines, and funding methods for all eight action recommendation areas listed above. These fact sheets take the guesswork out of identifying who can use this money, what they can use it for and how much is available.

An interesting distinction made by Jackson Wright, the Director of Special Projects for the Governor’s office, was that there are two categories of funding available: formula-based grants and competitive application grants.

Wright affirmed that although there are more grants designated as “competitive,” (meaning we must apply to receive funding), there are more overall dollars available by formula (calculated using demographic data like population).

This distinction is important because it provides hope that financial support is coming via formula-based programs, but that it is up to us to seek out the competitive grant money through thoughtful collaboration in our own communities.

Identifying champions for each funding stream:

Using these fact sheets, we can easily identify who qualifies for the many climate, equity and workforce programs, such as the Grid Resilience Innovation Partnership (GRIP) Program through the IIJA found on page one.

One of the program’s many eligible applicant groups is higher education institutions. Colleges and universities are encouraged to apply for competitive funding to “demonstrate innovative approaches to power sector infrastructure resilience and reliability,” among other uses.

A project of this nature is already in the works at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where program Director Terrence Chambers guides students in micro-grid research testing in partnership with Cleco Power. This example proves interest and opportunity is out there if local governments, communities and businesses are ready to take it.

At the government level, the City of Gonzales in Southeastern Louisiana is leading by example. As one of many southern communities especially vulnerable to the impacts of a changing climate and rising sea levels, they developed the city’s first Climate Action Plan in 2013 and have since released several updates. While neighboring communities may have felt this planning was premature, the city and its residents now enjoy the benefit of a localized framework to launch grant applications. Many others will be starting from scratch.

The incoming Mayor of Alexandria, Jacques Roy, recently published a draft 100-day plan for his fourth term as the city’s leader. Much of Roy’s plan focuses on improvements to utilities, public works (like transit and sanitation services) and community infrastructure resilience, all of which are line items for the federal grants’ applicable uses. This is an opportune moment to organize city-level applications and synergize local, state, and federal funds to improve our region.

For business owners and entrepreneurs, these bills make unprecedented investments in the development and distribution of green technologies, many of which are already gaining momentum in our own backyards.

For example, Syrah Technologies in Vidalia is on the cutting edge in developing graphite-based active anode material (AAM), a key component of the lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and other clean power storage systems. As the first facility of its kind in the United States, they are already set to receive $220+ million in federal funds (via tax credits, loans, and grants) to expand production and re-shore manufacturing industries that have solely operated in China for decades.

As seen in the slide below, there are countless opportunities for federal subsidies across energy manufacturing processes in the IRA. There are additional examples in the IIJA and the funding in both bills are available to businesses and organizations of all sizes.

A breakdown of energy manufacturing investments found in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA); slide presented at the Climate Initiatives Task Force Fall Workshop (Loren Ryland)

Why it’s all hands on deck:

Just like the Task Force included representatives from government, the private sector, academia and environmental and community advocacy groups, we need a similar mix to get an all-inclusive perspective on Central Louisiana’s role in the Action Plan, implementation of funding and community building projects.

To get started, check out the fact sheets, talk to your friends and coworkers and begin brainstorming on ways this funding could propel your business, your community organization and our collective futures forward. Grant applications will be opening soon and preparation is key.

