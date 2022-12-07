Mother of murdered Edwin Davidson, Jr. gives victim impact statement

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The sentencing of Andrew Mayo, 20 of Pineville, was delayed on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after two post-conviction defense motions, including one request for a new trial, were denied by presiding Judge Greg Beard.

Mayo, who was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury on Nov. 18, chose not to waive a right he was entitled to under Louisiana law that requires a sentence to be handed down a day after the denial of a post-conviction motion. He will now be sentenced to life in prison at hard labor on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Mayo is one of five defendants arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on Orchard Loop in Wardville in October 2020, which resulted in the death of 17-year-old Edwin Davidson, Jr.

According to testimony and court proceedings, the shooting was the result of retaliation for a drug deal gone bad. Five people, including Mayo, drove to a house on Orchard Loop and three of those individuals opened fire. One of the bullets hit Davidson in the head, killing him. Police have repeatedly said Davidson had nothing to do with that drug deal.

Despite the delay, Davidson’s mother, Shanay Henderson, delivered a victim impact statement in court Wednesday.

Davidson was her firstborn, the one who taught her how to love. Davidson left behind two younger siblings and an unborn child, now two years old.

Henderson described the scene from Oct. 20, 2021, the police lights and yellow tape she pulled up to, where she kept saying to herself, “This is not true, God. This is not true.”

During her statement, Henderson also told Mayo repeatedly that she forgives him.

However, while Mayo faces a life sentence in prison, her son “has a life sentence that he’ll never come back from.”

Mayo was represented by defense attorney Allen Smith, III. Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall prosecuted the case for the State.

In total, five people were charged in connection to the shooting. Pamela Smith, 26 of Alexandria, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in June 2021 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Kaitlyn Carlino, 19 of Dry Prong, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in August 2021. Both Smith and Carlino testified on behalf of the State in Mayo’s trial.

The two remaining defendants, Terrence Armstrong and Tyrone Compton, have jury trials set for Feb. 27, 2023.

