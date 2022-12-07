Nominees to Central Louisiana 4-Under-40 Program announced

The following has been provided by YPG of Cenla:

The Young Professionals Group of Cenla is proud to announce the emerging leaders and community champions in Central Louisiana who are nominated to the CENLA 4WARD 4-Under-40 awards program.

The program is an initiative of YPG and the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce to honor those under 40 years of age who are making an impact and improving communities in the 12-parish region and beyond.

NOMINEES & FINALISTS

Abbey Bain - LSU of Alexandria, Vice Chancellor for Enrollment and Student Engagement

Andre Guillory - Cleco Power, VP and Chief Customer Officer

Annie Johnson Salazar - Children’s Advocacy Network, Clinical Mental Health Therapist

Brad Fontenot – Crest Industries, President of Beta Engineering and Avant Organics

Brandon Wilkinson - Enrich Louisiana, Founder and Director of Operations

Brooke Taylor - RoyOMartin, Director of Talent and Communications

Caitlin Murphy - Red River Bank, Personal Banker Caroline Beard - Rapides Regional Medical Center, Human Resources Coordinator

Celise Reech-Harper - Rapides Parish Library, Director

Crystal Mitchell - Southern Evals, Chief Clinical Officer / VP of Growth and Development

Derrick Johnson - Town of Cheneyville, Mayor

Emily McGruder - Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance, Director of Membership Development

Erica Phillips - Timmons Truck Center, General Manager / CEO

Jeremy Brister - 1 Percent Lists Cenla, Realtor/Owner and Pastor of Summerfield Baptist Church

John Shaughnessy - CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, Chief Financial Officer

Justin Lemmons - Advanced Environmental Compliance, LLC, CEO

Katelyn Baronne – Kinetix, Marketing Department Manager

Lindsey Launius – Crest Industries, Beta Engineering Director of Market Strategy

Luke Briley - RoyOMartin, Dry End Manager

Mandi Guillory - Alexandria Emergency Hospital, Director of Marketing and Business Development

Meredith Rennier - Louisiana Christian University, Executive Director of the Center for Calling and Career

Michael Silver- Turner Teleco, Business Manager

Natalie David - Red River Bank, Associate Private Banker

These nominations were reviewed by a panel of judges representing the diverse industries and populations found in Central Louisiana, and the winners of the 4-Under-40 recognition will be announced at the CENLA 4WARD Awards Banquet at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, at the Lagniappe Theatre Event Center.

“These nominees represent some of the best that Cenla has to offer, and we are excited to celebrate them and show our appreciation by recognizing them for their contributions to our local industries and communities,” says program coordinator and YPG Secretary Sarah C. LaBorde.

CENLA 4WARD is dedicated to recognizing individuals who exhibit the 4 pillars that move communities forward: community involvement, industry impact, leadership and professional distinction, and passion and perseverance. Find more information about the program at www.ypgcenla.org.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.