Northwood-Lena boys win in Parkway doubleheader, girls fall

High School Basketball
Northwood-Lena hosted a double-header with Parkway on December 6, 2022.
Northwood-Lena hosted a double-header with Parkway on December 6, 2022.(KALB)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENA, La. (KALB) - The Northwood-Lena Gator girls and boys both played the Parkway Panthers at home on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The girls tipped things off first and trailed early in the game as the Lady Panthers went on a 7-0 run in the first quarter. Then things started to come alive for the Lady Gators as they cut the lead down to five. However, they could not get much momentum throughout the game.

The Lady Panthers outlasted the Lady Gators, beating them 68-49.

Na’Kiyah Allen scored 18 points in her first game back for the Lady Gators, and LSU commit Mikayla Williams scored nine points in the game for the Lady Panthers.

For the boys, they started on a run of their own, coming out the gate hot and never trailing in the game. Jonathan Barron hit a three to open the game, which is what sparked their offense, followed by an Omarion Layssard dunk. The leading scorer for the Gators was Layssard with 28 points, and Randy Morris finished with 17.

The Gators would win the game 78-56.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating shooting on North Mall Drive
La. State Trooper accused of violating restraining order in Avoyelles Parish
RPSO investigating shooting in Kelley Land area of Alexandria
Man dies after boat strikes downed tree, ejecting him; 4-year-old survives unhurt
Jacques Roy being sworn-in as Mayor of Alexandria, La. on Dec. 5, 2022.
Jacques Roy sworn in as mayor of Alexandria

Latest News

Many Tigers will not walk away from New Orleans empty-handed
Many Tigers say they will not walk away from New Orleans empty-handed
Enmanuel is just one of four basketball players across the country to sign a deal with Adidas
NSU athlete Hansel Enmanuel signs NIL deal with Adidas
LSU wide receiver Jack Bech (80)
LSU WR Jack Bech enters transfer portal