Saints running back Mark Ingram likely out for season with MCL injury

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The hits keep coming for the New Orleans Saints.

Adding to a lengthy and talented injury report, running back Mark Ingram is likely to miss the rest of the season with an MCL injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Saints RB Mark Ingram suffered a slight tear of his MCL in the loss to the #Bucs, sources say, knocking him out indefinitely and likely ending his season. He’s out 4-6 weeks, but no surgery. With the regular season only being five more weeks, Ingram is almost certainly done. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2022

Ingram, a fan favorite who joined the team during the offseason to support starting running back Alvin Kamara, suffered a slight tear of his MCL in their 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the Saints leading by 13, Ingram fell one yard short of a first down on a second-and-eight with about six minutes left in the game. Quarterback Andy Dalton threw an incomplete pass for Marquez Callaway on third-and-one at the Bucs’ 44 yard line, and Tom Brady took care of the rest.

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) is stopped by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Cam Gill in the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) (Mark LoMoglio | AP)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen after an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. The Buccaneers won 17-16. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara | AP)

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said after the game that Ingram injured his knee on the play, but for Ingram, that was no excuse.

“I’m sick about this one,” he wrote in a tweet Tuesday.

Im sick about this one. Regardless of circumstances or how I feel I have to get that fresh set of downs for the squad. I apologize to my teammates my coaches and my city for a crucial mistake. We work way too hard and sacrifice blood sweat and tears. I will be better. ⚜️🖤 — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) December 6, 2022

The injury will likely keep him on the sideline for 4-6 weeks, Rapoport says.

With only five more weeks left in the regular season and the Saints’ playoffs hopes all but dashed, “Ingram is almost certainly done.”

At 4-9 with four games remaining, the last-place Saints are assured of their first losing season since they went 7-9 in 2016.

Ingram is set to become a free agent in the offseason, leaving the Saints with Kamara and Dwayne Washington on the active roster. David Johnson and Derrick Gore are on the practice squad as the other options readily available for the offense. Placing Ingram on injured reserve would make sense to make room for Johnson.

