Alexandria man arrested following barricade situation, allegedly shooting at deputy

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested following a barricade situation and allegedly shooting toward an RPSO deputy this week.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, on December 6, around 7 p.m., a K9 deputy assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit saw a black Ford Mustang driving recklessly on Dallas Street. As the deputy activated his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop, he heard three gunshots coming from what he believed was the driver of the Mustang.

A pursuit ensued, with other RADE and RPSO Crime Suppression Units assisting. The driver hit a curb on Dartmouth Street and the vehicle became immobile. The driver, identified as Thawri Sameer Zeidian, 20, of Alexandria, fled on foot, carrying a black backpack, but leaving behind his wallet with his driver’s license, his cell phone and a 9mm pistol in the car.

Zeidain was found at his residence on Bush Avenue, where RPSO said he had access to a rifle. Search warrants were obtained for both his house and his Mustang. The RPSO SWAT Team was on the scene due to his alleged violent actions and access to a rifle.

After several hours of trying to get Zeidian out of his home, he eventually walked outside and surrendered just after midnight. He was taken into custody by the SWAT Team. RADE Agents found the black backpack inside, which contained about two and a half ounces of marijuana, a digital scale and a semiautomatic rifle.

Zeidian was placed under arrest and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for reckless operation of a vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, flight from an officer, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, possession with intent to distribute CDS I (marijuana) <2.5 pounds and illegal carry of a firearm with drugs.

He was later released on December 7 on a $100,500 bond.

RADE Agents said their investigation is still ongoing and both firearms will be sent to the North Louisiana Crime Lab for further investigation through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearm’s National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN).

