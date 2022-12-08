Blame game continues: DOC officials say law required convicted murderer to be sentenced in order to remain in their custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Department of Public Safety and Corrections are trying to wipe their hands clean of any alleged wrongdoing when it comes to the mistaken release of a convicted murderer.

There is still a huge search for Michael LeBlanc, who was released by officials with the Riverbend Detention Center on November 30, instead of being sent to Ascension Parish to wait to be sentenced for murder.

And the finger-pointing continued Wednesday, on who’s at fault for this grave mistake.

“Legally a person cannot be in the custody and control of the Department of Corrections for a conviction until they have been sentenced,” said Natalie LaBorde, executive counsel for the Louisiana Department of Safety and Corrections.

Michael LeBlanc was convicted for a 2014 murder in Donaldsonville, back in 2017. The second-degree murder conviction carried a mandatory life sentence.

However, because of a series of legal issues, he was never formally sentenced.

“And he’s been put on a sentencing docket every month for the past several years. His lawyer was deceased, and then Judge Turner afterwards with COVID did not have court, we only had court through Zoom, couldn’t be sentenced then, and it’s been continued by the defense every time and the courts,” said District Attorney Ricky Babin to WAFB’s Lester Duhe’ on Tuesday.

Officials say LeBlanc was mistakenly let out of a detention facility in North Louisiana on November 30.

But back in May, LeBlanc somehow got enough credits to be released specifically from DOC custody for a separate gun charge.

But LeBlanc still had more time to complete in Madison Parish for yet more charges.

“So, it does seem like someone at the Riverbend Detention facility dropped the ball?” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“You know, I cannot speak to the specifics in terms of what the communications were between Riverbend and Madison and Ascension was at the time of the release, but I do know that both parishes were aware at the time in May when he was released from DOC custody of the detainers in both parishes,” said LaBorde.

District Attorney Ricky Babin told WAFB on Tuesday, that this mistake is solely on the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Babin said a ‘detainer’ had been placed on LeBlanc to not be released, pending his sentencing on his murder conviction.

“If he has a detainer they shouldn’t release him, they should send him back to the parish prison in which he’s detained,” said Babin. “He wasn’t sentenced yet, but there’s no delay on us, there’s nothing for us to do. All I have to do is put the sentence on the docket, the sentence is automatic life in prison without parole. I don’t have to have a sentencing hearing to convince a judge how many years to sentence him, it’s an automatic legal sentence.”

“The D-A in Ascension Parish says that the blame falls solely on you guys. What’s your response to that,” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“I absolutely disagree. That’s factually incorrect,” said LaBorde.

Officials with the Department of Corrections say, by law, in order for someone to be remanded to the physical custody and control of the Department of Corrections, formal sentencing has to be imposed.

“This is long-standing procedure. I’ve been doing this work specifically in corrections for 8 years, and this is the first time I’ve seen this very nuisance situation,” said LaBorde.

While the blame game continues, the hunt is on to catch the criminal last seen in Ascension Parish.

LeBlanc should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that can assist detectives is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

