Bossier City woman celebrates 108th birthday

Christine Homan was born in Kentucky in 1914
By Domonique Benn
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s a 100-year milestone that many wish to reach. A Bossier City woman is celebrating that and more. On Sunday, Dec. 4, Christine Homan celebrated her 108th birthday.

“I think it is great I have been here this long,” she said.

Long is an understatement. Homan was born in 1914 during World War I.

Caption

Homan says most everything has changed over the years, from cars to technology. She has adjusted well. In 2015, Homan was featured in a KSLA News 12 story when she was 101-years-old. She stunned computer instructors at the Hamilton Branch Library by learning email and Microsoft Publisher.

Sunday, Homan’s family celebrated her milestone at the Bloom at Bossier, a senior living center where she has been living for the past three years. She’s in great shape. Just two years ago, she strolled through the facility at the age of 106. A stroke she suffered earlier this year slowed her down, but only a little. She’s still sharp as a tack and getting around in her wheelchair and walker.

Homan was born in Kentucky and moved to Louisiana while one of her sons was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base. She has outlived all six of her siblings and her three sons.

“For the most part, I’ve had a good life,” she said.

She says she has done a little of everything, from working in the crops, at a sewing factory, and at Sears and Kroger.

“I’ve worked all my life. It’s time to rest,” Holman said.

The staff at the senior living facility says at her age, she’s very independent and loves to talk about growing up on a farm in Kentucky. Wellness director, Tori Taylor, added, “We will go in and try to assist her and she says she’s got it.”

For now, Homan says she’s just “drifting through.”

Her family visits her every day. They often bring her favorite food: hard shell tacos from Taco Bell.

KSLA News 12 is looking into whether Homan is the oldest person living in Louisiana.

