Child safety seat check in Alexandria on Dec. 10

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police and other certified technicians will be available to check your kids’ safety seats on Saturday, December 10 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Walker Buick GMC (1616 MacArthur Drive) in Alexandria.

No appointment is necessary and the seat check will take place regardless of weather conditions.

State police say about 3 out of 4 child car seats are not used correctly. Misuse of the seats can result in serious injury or death.

This free event could help save your child’s life in the event of a car crash.

