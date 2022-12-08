Day 2 recap from the Southern Eval Invitational

By Dylan Domangue and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Forty-four teams from around Louisiana began making their way for the first full day of action of the Southern Eval Invitational.

At Tioga High School on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Acadiana, Rapides, Tioga and Northwood-Lena all took home wins in their games. View scores below:

SCORES:

  • Acadiana 44, Peabody 24 (Girls)
  • Rapides 49, Acadiana 37 (Boys)
  • Rapides 9, Tioga 44 (Girls)
  • Tioga 33, Northwood-Lena 56 (Boys)

For the full schedule for the rest of the Southern Eval Invitational, click here.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

