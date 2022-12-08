Exzavian Burnette found guilty on 2 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Knoll Ave shooting

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish jury handed down a guilty verdict on two counts of second-degree murder for Exzavian Burnette in connection with a shooting on Knoll Avenue back on Jan. 19, 2022, that left two people dead.

Bunkie police arrested Burnette in March, and he was later indicted on two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Devondrey Rashad Carter and Delton Hamilton Jr., both of Bunkie.

Prosecutors believe the shooting to be street gang-related.

In what was a one-day trial, the jury found 18-year-old Burnette guilty on two counts of the lesser charge of second-degree murder. That conviction carries an automatic sentence of life in prison. Since Burnette was a juvenile when the shooting occurred, he is subject to parole. Burnette will be sentenced in January 2023.

In a statement, Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle said:

“I’m very pleased with the verdict. I’m hoping that people who think shooting firearms is the answer to their problems, there is a message that was sent out to stop.”

