If the COVID vaccine mandate for the military is lifted, how will Louisiana benefit?

Fort Polk Entrance
Fort Polk Entrance(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(KALB/AP) - A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense passed the House on Thursday. The bill provides for about $45 billion more for defense programs than President Joe Biden requested, which could significantly benefit Louisiana.

For Louisiana, the measure includes:

  • $125 million: Construction of a Weapons Generation Facility at Barksdale Air Force Base to allow weapons to again be loaded onto aircrafts. Follow $40 million secured last year for the project.
  • $61 million: Construction of a new Joint Operations Center at the Fort Polk Joint Readiness Training Center to update the command station for realistic training activities. Builds on $55 million secured last year for the project.
  • $41 million: Construction of a new Child Development Center at Fort Polk that will replace three older centers to handle more than 300 children.
  • $35.36 million: Update the Information System Facility at Fort Polk, which involves mechanical and data sharing systems that enhance combat training.
  • $1.65 million: Planning and design work for an Army National Guard Readiness Center in Abbeville.
  • $1.65 million: Planning and design work for an Air National Guard Munitions Administrative Facility in New Orleans.

The House passed the bill by a vote of 350-80. It now goes to the Senate, where it is expected to pass easily, then to the president to be signed into law.

