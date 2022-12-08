Manna House teams up with local business to host canned food drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Manna House continues its effort to feed those in need throughout central Louisiana by teaming up with the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on Jackson Street in Alexandria to host a canned food drive.
The canned food drive will take place Monday, December 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Christmas Coca-Cola truck will also make an appearance at Monday’s event.
Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market will be serving hot cocoa and cookies to all who come by and pick up a shopping list for the Manna House.
Below is a list of items needed at the Manna House:
- Green Beans
- Sweet Peas
- Blackeye Peas
- Chicken Broth
- Cream of Mushroom Soup
- Butter
- Pam Cooking Spray
- Tony’s Chachere’s Seasonings
- Onions
