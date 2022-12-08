Manna House teams up with local business to host canned food drive

KALB
KALB(Credit: KALB)
By Charisma Thrash
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Manna House continues its effort to feed those in need throughout central Louisiana by teaming up with the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on Jackson Street in Alexandria to host a canned food drive.

The canned food drive will take place Monday, December 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Christmas Coca-Cola truck will also make an appearance at Monday’s event.

Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market will be serving hot cocoa and cookies to all who come by and pick up a shopping list for the Manna House.

Below is a list of items needed at the Manna House:

  • Green Beans
  • Sweet Peas
  • Blackeye Peas
  • Chicken Broth
  • Cream of Mushroom Soup
  • Butter
  • Pam Cooking Spray
  • Tony’s Chachere’s Seasonings
  • Onions

