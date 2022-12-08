Many’s 2022 defensive unit ready to cap off historic season

MANY, La. (KALB) - Heading into state championship week, there might not be a better overall defensive unit in the state than what the Many Tigers have compiled in 2022.

Against some of the top competition in the state, including games against Haughton, Newman, St. James and other schools that made the playoffs this season, Many’s defense has stood tall allowing their opponents to average less than seven points per game.

The highest point total this Tiger unit gave up in a game this year was 18 points to Mansfield.

In 2022, the Tigers had arguably one of the most dominant stretches in school history where they went four straight games where the defense did not allow a single point.

As the magical season has unfolded, many fans have started the compare the 2022 Many Tigers to the all-time great teams in school history, like the 2014 and 2020 squads who went undefeated with a state championship win to cap it off.

“This year we can go out and redeem ourselves and establish ourselves as one of the best defenses to ever come through Many,” said 4-star linebacker Tackett Curtis.

A win Saturday in the Division III State Championship against #3 Union Parish would place this year’s team in that same sentence if they can finish the job.

“It’s hard to stay undefeated,” said Head Coach Jess Curtis. “It’s hard to be ready to play every Friday. This team does it and that’s what is great about it. We have to go win this one.”

Kickoff for Many and Union Parish will be at 3:30 p.m. from the Superdome. Full game highlights and reactions will be aired Saturday during the 10 p.m. newscast.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.