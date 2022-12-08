Natchitoches deputy remembered following 2012 car crash

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office recognized one of their own, who lost his life ten years ago during a single-vehicle accident.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright, retired sheriff Victor Jones, Akilah Issac, Ricky Issac, III, family, friends and members of NPSO held a brief prayer service and wreath-laying at the scene where Deputy Ricky Ray Issac, Jr. lost his life on La. Highway 1 just south of Cypress, on Dec. 8, 2012, at the age of 24. Issac, who was hired in January 2012 to the patrol division, had only been in law enforcement for less than a year when the crash happened. At the time of the accident, he and his wife were expecting a child.

(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

The crash occurred during a period of heavy rain. Deputy Issac’s patrol unit hydroplaned as he entered a curve in the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway as he was traveling southbound, went down an embankment and struck several trees. Despite wearing his seat belt and receiving life-saving measures from emergency medical services, Deputy Issac succumbed to his injuries.

(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputy Issac is survived by his wife, Akilah Givens Issac, son, Ricky Issac, III and his family.

NPSO shared that events like this ensure that Deputy Issac will never be forgotten.

