Rapides Regional Medical Center, LOPA honor Cenla organ donors with ‘Tree of Life’

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Rapides Regional Medical Center and the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency hosted an event to honor organ donors in Central Louisiana.

The families of organ donors were invited to help decorate and hang a picture of their loved ones on the tree.

According to LOPA, one donor can save eight lives from organ donations, aid recovery for 75 people through tissue donation and give sight to two people through eye donations.

Cheyene Hickman’s brother and uncle donated their organs when they passed away. She said their donations helped save the recipients’ lives, which is the ultimate gift.

“Just to know that you can help someone, and give them so much life and love after death, it’s huge,” said Hickman. “For my uncle, we met the recipients and we met the whole family. He was able to give both his lungs, and that man was able to live for 18 years, and that’s just wonderful, that’s just a gift that no one can give.”

According to LOPA, there are around 2,000 people in Louisiana waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.

