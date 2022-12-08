Suspect arrested after shots fired at vehicle on North Mall Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect has been arrested following a report of a man firing shots toward a vehicle on North Mall Drive on December 5.

According to APD, a suspect was seen walking around the North Mall Drive area with a gun. Shortly after, there were reports of gunfire in the area. The suspect allegedly fired several shots at a vehicle while running along the sidewalk.

Tavarius M Owens, 25, was arrested for this incident on December 8 around 10 a.m. for two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of illegal use of a weapon.

Owens is being held at the Rapides Parish jail on a $370,000 bond.

