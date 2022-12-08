Suspect arrested after shots fired at vehicle on North Mall Drive

Tavarius Owens
Tavarius Owens(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect has been arrested following a report of a man firing shots toward a vehicle on North Mall Drive on December 5.

According to APD, a suspect was seen walking around the North Mall Drive area with a gun. Shortly after, there were reports of gunfire in the area. The suspect allegedly fired several shots at a vehicle while running along the sidewalk.

Tavarius M Owens, 25, was arrested for this incident on December 8 around 10 a.m. for two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of illegal use of a weapon.

APD investigating shooting near Pamela's Bayou In A Bowl
APD investigating shooting near Pamela's Bayou In A Bowl(KALB)

Owens is being held at the Rapides Parish jail on a $370,000 bond.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville police
Woman sues City of Pineville, two police officers after being tased following 2021 traffic accident
Dylan Young, Broderick Moore, and Tyran Williams
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire on side of I-49 in Natchitoches Parish
Exzavian Burnette
Exzavian Burnette found guilty on 2 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Knoll Ave shooting
Andrew Mayo
Mother of murdered Edwin Davidson, Jr. gives victim impact statement
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

KALB
Manna House teams up with local business to host canned food drive
READ: KALB over-the-air signal maintenance
Thawri Sameer Zeidian
Alexandria man arrested following barricade situation, allegedly shooting at deputy
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast