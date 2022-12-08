Winterfete, Election Day street closure information

The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:

Winterfete events start Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. in downtown Alexandria. Fulton Mini Park, the portions of Second and Third streets in the area around City Hall as well as portions of Desoto, Murray, Johnston and Washington streets between Second and Third streets will be closed to vehicle traffic starting at 4 p.m., December 8.

Street closures will expand to include Fourth Street and the additional portions of DeSoto, Murray, Johnston and Washington streets between Fourth and Third streets beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday, December 9. These closures will remain in place until the festival ends Sunday evening.

Jackson Street will be open to traffic on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The downtown portion of Jackson Street will be closed briefly on the afternoon of Sunday, December 11 during the Christmas Parade, which rolls at 2 p.m.

Below is a map of the festival area:

AlexWinterFete event map (City of Alexandria)

Alexandria City Hall will be open on Saturday, December 10 for Election Day. Many downtown streets will be closed due to Winterfete, but the city is advising all residents who vote at City Hall to look for specific directional signage on how to access the building for voting.

The signs are located at Jackson and Second Street.

Fulton Mini Park as well as portions of Second, Third, Fourth, DeSoto, Murray, Johnston and Washington Street in the area around City Hall will be closed. Jackson Street will be open to traffic. Voters are asked to travel down Jackson Street to the intersection at Second Street and an Alexandria Police Officer can direct them into the underground parking area at City Hall for voting purposes only. Parking is also available in areas around downtown not blocked off for Winterfete.

Voters are encouraged to ask a police officer if there are any questions or confusion.

