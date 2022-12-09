Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish

CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria couple was recently arrested in Natchitoches Parish in connection with a road rage incident on I-49.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a driver reported that while he was traveling north on 1-49, north of Chopin, another driver, in a white sports utility vehicle, pulled along side his vehicle, rolled down their window and pointed a handgun at the complainant. The complainant said his family was in the car with him, including his 1-year-old child.

NPSO deputies responded and stopped a 2014 GMC Yukon as it exited I-49 and entered Hwy 120 in Cypress. The driver was identified as Stephen D. Triggs, 28, of Alexandria. A computer check showed that Triggs’ driver’s license was suspended and he was a convicted felon. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Stephanie D. Jones, 30, of Alexandria. There were also four children in the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, deputies asked Triggs if there were any weapons in the vehicle, to which he responded that he was “unaware of any in the vehicle.” But when they asked the passenger, she replied that there was a weapon in the console.

Deputies recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun with an attached gun light. A NCIC Firearms Check revealed that the handgun had been reported stolen.

Triggs was arrested and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center for three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, child desertion and driving under suspension.

Jones was arrested and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center for illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Deputies said that after they arrived at the detention center, a female corrections deputy discovered suspected marijuana concealed on Jones. Jones was also charged with simple possession of marijuana and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

Both suspects are awaiting bond.

The children were released at the scene to relatives.

The stolen firearm will be released to Natchitoches Police Department for further investigation.

