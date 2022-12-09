BRPD: Man wanted in connection with death of 1-year-old son

Charles Lee, 28
Charles Lee, 28(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with the death of an infant, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say Charles Lee, 28, is wanted for his involvement in the death of his son, Jahrei Paul, 1.

Lee is wanted for negligent homicide and second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

RELATED STORIES
I-TEAM: DCFS officials address latest failure in child’s overdose death
I-TEAM: 1-year-old dies with fentanyl in his system; DCFS worker claims negligence

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thawri Sameer Zeidian
Alexandria man arrested following barricade situation, allegedly shooting at deputy
Tavarius Owens
Suspect arrested after shots fired at vehicle on North Mall Drive
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Exzavian Burnette
Exzavian Burnette found guilty on 2 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Knoll Ave shooting
Andrew Mayo
Mother of murdered Edwin Davidson, Jr. gives victim impact statement

Latest News

Road rage incident
Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Check out this week's Sweet Celebrations winner, Nicki Brown!
SWEET CELEBRATIONS WINNER-12/9/2022
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Poland Junior High School!
PLEDGE KIDS-12/9/2022
Check out today's Lunch Kids from Poland Junior High School!
LUNCH KIDS-12/9/2022