LSP investigating trooper-involved shooting that left 1 dead

All lanes have reopened on I-10 East at I-10/I-110.
According to LSP, the shooting occurred on I-10 eastbound near the Washington Street exit.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit are investigating a trooper-involved shooting that left one dead on Thursday, December 8.

According to LSP, the shooting occurred on I-10 eastbound near the Washington Street exit. One person was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials state no law enforcement was injured in the shooting.

All lanes on I-10 Eastbound at the I-10/I-110 split reopened just before 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Details are limited at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thawri Sameer Zeidian
Alexandria man arrested following barricade situation, allegedly shooting at deputy
Tavarius Owens
Suspect arrested after shots fired at vehicle on North Mall Drive
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Exzavian Burnette
Exzavian Burnette found guilty on 2 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Knoll Ave shooting
Andrew Mayo
Mother of murdered Edwin Davidson, Jr. gives victim impact statement

Latest News

Check out this week's Sweet Celebrations winner, Nicki Brown!
SWEET CELEBRATIONS WINNER-12/9/2022
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Poland Junior High School!
PLEDGE KIDS-12/9/2022
Check out today's Lunch Kids from Poland Junior High School!
LUNCH KIDS-12/9/2022
Lee Street fire
AFD responds to Lee Street fire
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast