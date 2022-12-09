LSP investigating trooper-involved shooting that left 1 dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit are investigating a trooper-involved shooting that left one dead on Thursday, December 8.

According to LSP, the shooting occurred on I-10 eastbound near the Washington Street exit. One person was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials state no law enforcement was injured in the shooting.

All lanes on I-10 Eastbound at the I-10/I-110 split reopened just before 6 a.m.

All lanes are now open on I-10 East at I-10/I-110. Congestion has reached 1 mile. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) December 9, 2022

This is a developing story. Details are limited at this time.

