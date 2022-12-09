Many Tigers on pace to have best defensive season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers have a history of being one of the top defenses in the state.

In 2014, they allowed 10 points per game. In 2020, they allowed 15 points per game, and this year, teams only scored 89 points on them, which is less than seven points per game.

So some of the Tiger’s current roster, like Tylen Singleton and Tackett Curtis, believe this team is among the best in the school’s history. Head Coach Jess Curtis believes it too, but he said to put yourself in that conversation, you have to win the state championship.

“All the time we always argue if this class, this team right here is better than 2014,” said Singleton. “We believe this team is just as talented or even more than the others.”

“If you want to be recognized with those guys, you must win a championship,” said Coach Curtis. “Those guys fought hard and finished on top on the biggest stage.”

“Those guys had a great defense, but we are too,” said Tackett Curtis. “I’m really just trying to leave my legacy the best way I can.”

The Tigers have one game left and that is in the championship on Saturday, Dec. 10, against Union Parish in the Superdome!

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.