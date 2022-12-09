NOPD worker moonlighting as Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel Thursday night

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - An employee of the NOPD that was working as an Uber driver on Thursday night was fatally stabbed by a man that “just wanted to kill someone” in the parking lot of a Harvey hotel, according to a press conference with Jefferson and Orleans authorities.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto provided the updates on Friday (Dec. 9) afternoon.

Yolanda Dillion, 54, has been identified as the 10-year NOPD budget analyst who was slain picking up a passenger from Harvey.

Lopinto says that 29-year-old Brandon Jacobs told authorities that when he woke up Thursday morning he had the desire to kill someone. He used an Uber ride earlier in the day but didn’t make that driver a victim upon realizing he would need a ride back home, which is why he allegedly killed Dillion at the Travelodge in the 2200 block of the West Bank Expressway, Lopinto said.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said that she was important to the department.

“Our team is taking it pretty hard,” he said. “She will be dearly missed. She was quiet. She was humble. She was a quiet giant.”

Jacobs was booked for second-degree murder.

