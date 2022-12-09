RPSO releases statement on deputy being treated for medical emergency

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 has been made aware of a social media post circulating about a medical emergency concerning a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy on December 9. We reached out to RPSO about the incident.

Here is RPSO’s statement:

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thawri Sameer Zeidian
Alexandria man arrested following barricade situation, allegedly shooting at deputy
Tavarius Owens
Suspect arrested after shots fired at vehicle on North Mall Drive
Road rage incident
Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Exzavian Burnette
Exzavian Burnette found guilty on 2 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Knoll Ave shooting

Latest News

Road rage incident
Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Check out this week's Sweet Celebrations winner, Nicki Brown!
SWEET CELEBRATIONS WINNER-12/9/2022
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Poland Junior High School!
PLEDGE KIDS-12/9/2022