TCU’s Bud Clark representing Cenla in College Football Playoff

FILE - TCU safety Bud Clark (26) celebrates an incomplete pass intended for Texas wide receiver...
FILE - TCU safety Bud Clark (26) celebrates an incomplete pass intended for Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4) during the second half an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas.(Stephen Spillman | AP)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Tx. (KALB) - One of the best athletes to come from Central Louisiana over the past decade will be competing in this year’s College Football Playoff.

Former ASH Trojan and current TCU Horned Frog Bud Clark helped lead his team to the #3 ranking in the country and the school’s first appearance in the CFP. On the season, the sophomore safety has 28 tackles and four INTs and became the first Horned Frog since 2014 to have an interception in three consecutive games.

While TCU did fall to Kansas State 31-28 in OT in the Big 12 Championship, the Horned Frogs still were picked as one of the best four teams in the country by the CFP committee.

Bud Clark and TCU will take on #2 Michigan in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

