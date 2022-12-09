Trent Williams carries strong family legacy into Division III State Title

MANY, La. (KALB) - Championship culture at Many High School is built on the backs of two things: family and football.

While the Curtis family has helped build the program to be what it is today, it is the Williams family that has quite literally carried the Tigers to the top.

During the 2020 season, it was Terrance Williams. Last year, the backfield featured London Williams. This time around, it is about Trent Williams.

“They always compare me to them and say that I have big shoes to fill,” said Trent.

The next strong running back at Many had to wait his turn, learning behind his relatives that went on to play Division I football. During his time at Many, Terrance ran for 4.921 yards and 90 touchdowns. Those elite stats earned him the chance to play at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The following year, it was London Williams’ time to shine. Last season, the current Northwestern State running back put up an incredible 2,646 yards on the ground with 47 touchdowns.

“I’ve coached three of his brothers, and they’ve gone on to be great college football players,” said Many Head Coach Jess Curtis. “Trent has been all around this program since little before playing for me, so he’s always wanted to be a Tiger.”

In 2022, while Trent Williams is a part of a loaded backfield, he came out of the shadows to write his own name in Many history. In his final home game against #3 St. James, the senior saved his best game for the semifinals. Trent Williams scored three touchdowns alone in the first half in a 32-13 win over the Wildcats to send Many to a state title, just like his relatives did.

“The hogs were blocking good,” said Trent Williams about his offensive line. “They had the holes, and we hit them hard. As soon as I got stood up, we had the other dogs and they pushed me in, pushing me along.”

One of those “hogs” on the line that was helping create those gaps was Joseph “Big Hoss” Cryer.

“My running backs were getting extra yards, nasty yards and I love it because as a nasty lineman, you have to have that for your running backs,” said Cryer. “They get some big yards for us. I like it.”

Williams helped lead the Tigers to their fourth straight title, where they will play Union Parish Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Division III Title. What separates Williams from the rest of his relatives is he has been a vital piece on all sides of the ball, laying the big hit as a defensive back, and then returning to the field with the same energy to score a touchdown.

For his willingness to get his team to the Superdome, Trent Williams is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

