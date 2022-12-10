Hicks High School plays 1st home basketball game since Hurricane Laura

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - For Hicks High School on Friday, Dec. 9, homecoming festivities meant a little more this year for fans and students.

For the first time in over two years, it was a home sweet home as the Hicks Pirates and Lady Pirates were able to play a game on their home floor in front of a packed gym.

For two seasons, both teams were forced to play their home games away from home and practice at other schools, church gyms and even outside on a homemade dirt court while their gym was being repaired. Hicks High School, like most of south Louisiana, was devastated after Hurricane Laura ripped through the state at the beginning of the 2020 school year.

The school’s principal gave a speech prior to the games and said she recalls walking into the gym after the storm and being in shock by how much water had flooded the place.

After long-awaited construction, the Christmas season delivered the Hicks community with a new gym floor, bleachers, scoreboard, backboards and more.

“Without having a gym, we didn’t have as many fans, and you get to the point you learn to play without that,” said Senior J.P. Bennett on the difficulties of not playing with a home gym. “Having the community around us and having the people here that showed up, not including the guys in the locker room, it’s just great.”

Over the next several weeks, the school will continue its finishing touches on the interior of the gym, including putting up the championship banners that the girls’ basketball team has been able to achieve in the last four seasons.

