Tackett Curtis to play final game for Many

(kalb)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers have a lot of great athletes that have played for the program. Tackett Curtis is one of the guys that took the world by storm as of late for the Tigers.

From his freshman year to his senior year, he has gotten better and better, catching the eye of many college scouts. That includes the University of Southern California, which is the school he committed to and will be attending in the fall.

The four-star recruit played his final game at Many on Friday, Dec. 2. He said it was bittersweet but the job is not done yet. He wants to make sure he leaves behind something the community can cherish for years.

“It was crazy, I know that was my last game at home last week, win or lose,” said Curtis. “I won’t be able to hear the motorcycles or the fireworks anymore, so I had to leave it all on the field. Now, I’m trying to finish it off the right way and make sure I leave my legacy behind the best way I can and make my family proud.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road rage incident
Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish
Thawri Sameer Zeidian
Alexandria man arrested following barricade situation, allegedly shooting at deputy
Tavarius Owens
Suspect arrested after shots fired at vehicle on North Mall Drive
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Exzavian Burnette
Exzavian Burnette found guilty on 2 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Knoll Ave shooting

Latest News

Hicks High School plays 1st home basketball game since Hurricane Laura
Hicks High School plays 1st home basketball game since Hurricane Laura
Many Tigers on pace to have best defensive season
TCU’s Bud Clark representing Cenla in College Football Playoff