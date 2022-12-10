Tackett Curtis to play final game for Many

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers have a lot of great athletes that have played for the program. Tackett Curtis is one of the guys that took the world by storm as of late for the Tigers.

From his freshman year to his senior year, he has gotten better and better, catching the eye of many college scouts. That includes the University of Southern California, which is the school he committed to and will be attending in the fall.

The four-star recruit played his final game at Many on Friday, Dec. 2. He said it was bittersweet but the job is not done yet. He wants to make sure he leaves behind something the community can cherish for years.

“It was crazy, I know that was my last game at home last week, win or lose,” said Curtis. “I won’t be able to hear the motorcycles or the fireworks anymore, so I had to leave it all on the field. Now, I’m trying to finish it off the right way and make sure I leave my legacy behind the best way I can and make my family proud.”

