Grant High School teacher arrested by GPSO for stealing money from the school

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A teacher from Grant High School has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from the school.

According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Jennifer Edwards, of Pineville, was taken into custody. Law enforcement shared that an investigation led to Edwards’ arrest, with charges related to stealing money from Grant High School, while she was employed as a teacher.

Edwards is facing charges of Obstruction of Justice, Malfeasance in Office, Bank Fraud, Unauthorized Use of a Moveable and Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds.

