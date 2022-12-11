Grant High School teacher arrested by GPSO for stealing money from the school

.
.(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A teacher from Grant High School has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from the school.

According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Jennifer Edwards, of Pineville, was taken into custody. Law enforcement shared that an investigation led to Edwards’ arrest, with charges related to stealing money from Grant High School, while she was employed as a teacher.

Edwards is facing charges of Obstruction of Justice, Malfeasance in Office, Bank Fraud, Unauthorized Use of a Moveable and Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road rage incident
Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish
RPSO releases statement on deputy being treated for medical emergency
Lee Street fire
AFD responds to Lee Street fire
Pineville’s Christmas parade rolls down Main Street
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say

Latest News

.
2022 ELECTION RESULTS: Dec. 10 Fall General Election
Nolan Spillers, 2022 Alex Winter Fete Gumbo Cookoff Winner.
Nolan Spillers wins Alex Winter Fete Gumbo Cookoff, third year in a row
Gumbo Cookoff
Gumbo Cookoff
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast