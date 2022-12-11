Nolan Spillers wins Alex Winter Fete Gumbo Cookoff, third year in a row

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of the many events that took place on Saturday at Alex Winter Fete, was the Gumbo Cookoff.

Every year chefs in the area go head to head in the Gumbo Cookoff, with a panel of judges scoring each bowl and crowning a champion. The Alexandria Rotary Club sponsors the competition and all the proceeds go towards its Doll and Toy Fund which makes sure children in Alexandria don’t go without a Christmas present.

For the third year in a row, Nolan Spillers with First Guaranty Bank was crowned champion.

“It feels really good because somebody who has done it a lot, Jim Villard, city councilman was just a point behind me so it’s neck and neck, and it’s all for a good cause,” said Spillers. “It’s wonderful no matter if you win or lose. That’s the winning when you look into your tip jar and you see money raised for the kids that are going to have a present this year so that’s really the focus of what we do. It’s such a great cause.”

Alexandria City-councilman At-Large Jim Villard’s gumbo received the most tips, earning him the People’s Choice award.

