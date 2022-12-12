Alexandria man arrested on drugs, weapons charges

RADE investigation on Levin Street
RADE investigation on Levin Street
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested on drugs and weapons charges.

D’Markius Sendell Duncan, 35, of Alexandria, was arrested for two counts of distribution of CDS II, possession of CDS II (fentanyl) with intent to distribute, illegal possession of a firearm with drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of CDS I (marijuana) with intent to distribute and a contempt of court warrant through the 9th DA’s Office.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, on December 9, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Agents concluded a two month investigation stemming from community complaints of fentanyl being sold from a house on Levin Street in Alexandria. Deputies with RPSO SWAT executed a search warrant at 2021 Levin Street and Duncan was taken into custody without incident. 

RADE Agents located 19.6 grams of fentanyl, 1.5 ounces of marijuana, and a loaded handgun during their search of the residence.  All of these items were found in what was determined to be Duncan’s bedroom.  Agents also recovered $1013 in assorted U.S. currency in Duncan’s bedroom.

Duncan was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked on the above charges. He was most recently convicted on narcotics charges in 2016 and currently prohibited from possessing a firearm.  Duncan remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $351,500.00 bond.

Agents said their investigation is still ongoing and encourage the public to contact them about narcotic activity.

