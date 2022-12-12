Alexandria native helps construct Artemis 1, NASA’s return to the Moon

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, Dec. 11, NASA’s Orion spacecraft safely splashed down off the coast of California, completing a successful 25-day test flight for the unmanned Artemis 1 mission, working to return humans to the Moon.

Though Artemis 1 was unmanned, the successful completion of the mission was a crucial step toward further space exploration. Former NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said the goal of Artemis is to learn how to establish long-term stations on the Lunar surface, and then use that knowledge to do the same on Mars.

“So there are a number of advantages to using the moon to get to Mars,” said Bridenstine. “Chief among the advantages is we can learn how to live and work in another world, a world that’s not our own.”

Much of Artemis 1′s construction was done at NASA’s Michoud facility in New Orleans. That is where Alexandria native and Peabody graduate Dustin Coleman spent the last two years, building the Space Launch System Core Stage (SLS Core Stage).

Coleman, a structural engineer for Boeing, said his role in the construction of the SLS Core Stage was to ensure it was being assembled correctly, and safely.

“You have to make sure as it’s being assembled that everything is positionally in the right place, and if it isn’t, then they have to come to us and say ‘hey this is the real-life conditions versus what the design was, can we live with it?” said Coleman. “Then we do a detailed analysis to make sure we give them the two thumbs up.”

Producing 8.8 million pounds of thrust, Artemis 1 is the largest rocket mankind has ever built. To say the mission was a feat of engineering is an understatement.

“Day in and day out you kind of forget what you’re working toward because you don’t launch a rocket every day as we do with airplanes,” said Coleman. “Finally getting to watch it launch last month definitely gave us a sense of pride. So, just seeing it launch gave us a lot of team morale. It’s a joy to be a part of.”

The success of the Artemis 1 mission is owed to many people, companies and agencies, but Coleman gives credit to his family and his community for supporting him on his journey.

“I come from a family of 14, and I’m the baby, so that is kind of like my life hack having them supporting me along the way,” said Coleman. “So between the family support and the support I got at Peabody, it was hard not to succeed.”

Coleman shared some advice for the youth in Alexandria who might be considering a career in a STEM field.

“Dream big,” said Coleman. “Put yourself in the position to have the resources to get where you want. It’s going to come with you being uncomfortable, it’s going to come with you making sacrifices and time but just know that the end goal is much much more important. That’s the very reason I did this, to show people from our community that they can succeed and they can do well.”

NASA plans to launch Artemis II with astronauts onboard in 2024.

