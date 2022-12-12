Christmas Cheer Food Drive collects 98,063 pounds of food

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The results of the 2022 KALB Christmas Cheer Food Drive are complete, and 98,063 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected from Avoyelles, Grant, Natchitoches, Rapides, and Vernon parish schools, according to Jayne Wright-Velez, executive director of the Food Bank of Central Louisiana. Sponsored by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and KALB, local schools participated in the drive to help collect food for the Food Bank of Central Louisiana.

The total amount collected in Avoyelles Parish was 17,890 pounds, 10,669 pounds in Grant Parish, 5,268 pounds in Natchitoches Parish, 42,225 pounds in Rapides Parish, and 22,011 pounds in Vernon Parish.

The following schools led their parish in donations:

Avoyelles – Lafargue Elementary (3,179 pounds) and Bunkie High School (6,455 pounds)

Grant – South Grant Elementary School (5,560 pounds), Grant Junior High (362 pounds), and Georgetown High School (1,003 pounds)

Natchitoches – East Natchitoches Elementary School (1,087 pounds), Natchitoches Central Junior High School (875 pounds), and Natchitoches Central High School (696 pounds).

Rapides – Phoenix Magnet Elementary School (10,003 pounds), Pineville Junior High (5,589 pounds), and Tioga High School (2,752 pounds).

Vernon – Rosepine Elementary School (4,253 pounds), Vernon Middle School (1,960 pounds), and Rosepine High School (8,186 pounds).

For more information about the 2021 Christmas Cheer Food Drive, please contact the Food Bank of Central Louisiana at 318-445-2773.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.