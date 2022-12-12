Keep Natchitoches Beautiful receives Trash Receptacle Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful

(Credit: KALB)
By Alicia Christophe
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Keep Natchitoches Beautiful is excited to announce it has received the 2022 Trash Receptacle Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful to help with the litter in and around the community’s parks, roads and highways throughout the city of Natchitoches.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful awarded Keep Natchitoches Beautiful with five trash receptacles to help reduce litter in the community. The receptacles will also help reduce the number of cigarette butts at parks, highways, roadways and waterways to make these areas cleaner for the public.

“This grant will help reduce litter throughout the city of Natchitoches,” said Keep Natchitoches Beautiful Director, Alicia Christophe. “If we offer ways for citizens to properly dispose of their trash and cigarette butts, we have a better chance at keeping our environment and our waterways clean and beautiful.”

For more information about the Trash Receptacles grant, or more information about future Keep Natchitoches Beautiful events, please follow them on Facebook at Keep Natchitoches Beautiful. To schedule a cleanup, please visit the City’s website at www.natchitochesla.gov and click “Plan a Cleanup” at the top of the page. To learn more about Keep Louisiana Beautiful, please visit www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.

Copyright 2022 Keep Louisiana Beautiful. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Grant High School teacher arrested by GPSO for stealing money from the school
.
2022 ELECTION RESULTS: Dec. 10 Fall General Election
RADE investigation on Levin Street
Alexandria man arrested on drugs, weapons charges
Nolan Spillers, 2022 Alex Winter Fete Gumbo Cookoff Winner.
Nolan Spillers wins Alex Winter Fete Gumbo Cookoff, third year in a row
Road rage incident
Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish

Latest News

Rapist sentenced to 10 years; State to file a motion to reconsider sentence
Antonio Jones
Rapist sentenced to 10 years; State to file a motion to reconsider sentence
NFL Lineman Ed Oliver hosting Christmas Toy Giveaway in Marksville
NFL Defensive Lineman to host Christmas toy drive in Marksville
Mold remediation project at Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center in Natchitoches now complete