Keep Natchitoches Beautiful receives Trash Receptacle Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Keep Natchitoches Beautiful is excited to announce it has received the 2022 Trash Receptacle Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful to help with the litter in and around the community’s parks, roads and highways throughout the city of Natchitoches.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful awarded Keep Natchitoches Beautiful with five trash receptacles to help reduce litter in the community. The receptacles will also help reduce the number of cigarette butts at parks, highways, roadways and waterways to make these areas cleaner for the public.

“This grant will help reduce litter throughout the city of Natchitoches,” said Keep Natchitoches Beautiful Director, Alicia Christophe. “If we offer ways for citizens to properly dispose of their trash and cigarette butts, we have a better chance at keeping our environment and our waterways clean and beautiful.”

For more information about the Trash Receptacles grant, or more information about future Keep Natchitoches Beautiful events, please follow them on Facebook at Keep Natchitoches Beautiful. To schedule a cleanup, please visit the City’s website at www.natchitochesla.gov and click “Plan a Cleanup” at the top of the page. To learn more about Keep Louisiana Beautiful, please visit www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.

Copyright 2022 Keep Louisiana Beautiful. All rights reserved.