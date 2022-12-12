LSU’s Jaray Jenkins declares for NFL Draft, forgoes bowl game

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - LSU’s senior receiver Jaray Jenkins announced on his social media Monday afternoon that he has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and will forgo his final year of eligibility and the Tigers’ bowl game against Purdue.

View full announcement below:

Once A Tiger , Always A Tiger 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/ea38lWwiwx — King J🖤 (@JenkinsJaray) December 12, 2022

The former Jena Giant led the Tigers in receiving touchdowns in his final season for the Purple and Gold. Jenkins caught 27 passes for 404 yards and six scores in his senior year. The six touchdowns in 2022 tie a career-high for touchdowns in a single season.

During his four years as a Tiger, Jenkins brought in 89 passes for 1,370 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Jenkins and teammate BJ Ojulari have declared for the NFL Draft following the Tigers’ loss to #1 Georgia in the SEC Championship.

