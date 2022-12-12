Many’s Coach Jess Curtis joins Sportsnite after their undefeated title run
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -Many Tigers’ Head Football Coach Jess Curtis joins Mary-Margaret and Elijah Nixon as he goes through the stellar night his team had as they won their third title in school history.
The Tigers’ defeated the Union Parish Farmers 35-13.
