Many’s Coach Jess Curtis joins Sportsnite after their undefeated title run

Many Tigers’ Head Football Coach Jess Curtis joins Mary-Margaret and Elijah Nixon
By Mary Margaret Ellison and Elijah Nixon
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -Many Tigers’ Head Football Coach Jess Curtis joins Mary-Margaret and Elijah Nixon as he goes through the stellar night his team had as they won their third title in school history.

The Tigers’ defeated the Union Parish Farmers 35-13.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Grant High School teacher arrested by GPSO for stealing money from the school
.
2022 ELECTION RESULTS: Dec. 10 Fall General Election
Road rage incident
Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish
RPSO releases statement on deputy being treated for medical emergency
Pineville’s Christmas parade rolls down Main Street

Latest News

Ja’Monta Black (white jersey) poured in a career-high 31 points in a 91-73 win against ULM on...
Black’s shooting, NSU Demons’ depth too much for ULM
Alecia Whyte had a near triple-double (15 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists) in NSU's convincing...
NSU Lady Demons blaze by ULM Warhawks
The Many Tigers with their third state championship trophy in school history.
Redemption tour complete: Many caps off undefeated season with the Division III State Title
Elijah and Dyl
Previewing Division III Championship: Many vs Union Parish