Mold remediation project at Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center in Natchitoches now complete

NATCHITOCHES, La. – The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that the mold remediation project at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center located at 660 MLK Jr. Drive is now complete.

The City was awarded a grant by the Louisiana Community Development Block Grant - Coronavirus (LCDBG-CV) to replace the current HVAC system in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center in its entirety.

As part of the process, the city was required to perform environmental testing for this building. It was determined, the building was positive for mold spores and would need to be remediated, which has now been completed.

Since that time the City has advertised for bids to replace the HVAC system and is in the process of awarding the bid to the low bidder, ACA Mechanical/Industrial, LLC, an Alexandria-based company.

The City will reopen the MLK Recreation Center to public use beginning December 20, 2022. The building will remain open until such time that the contractor has received the HVAC equipment and is ready to install it. Rentals of the facility will not be available at this time of re-opening.

