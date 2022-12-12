Multiple faults highlighted in state auditor’s report on Louisiana Office of Tourism

By Charisma Thrash
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - State auditors evaluated the Louisiana Office of Tourism’s management of tourism funding and found a list of faults within the department.

State Legislative auditor Mike Waguespack’s office released a list of issues that were found within the agency.

LOT,” which is housed within the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, is responsible for managing, on average, $28.1 million in tourism dollars each year and was found to be at fault when it comes to better measuring the effectiveness of its advertising dollars.

Part of the report highlights increased spending from fiscal year 2016 to fiscal year 2021, as LOT spent on average $9.5 million a year on advertising contract costs. Following the evaluation of the audit, Waguespack’s office determined LOT could better evaluate specific advertisement campaigns by engaging an independent vendor to evaluate their overall effectiveness instead of using an internal contractor to track tourism statistics and industry metrics on advertisement campaigns.

In addition, the office could increase its transparency by reporting publicly on which organizations receive grants and sponsorships while developing clear criteria for sponsorship awards. Auditors also found the office could improve its internal controls and overall documentation for tourism grants and sponsorships, including its policies, procedures and record-keeping.

You can find complete details of the state auditor’s report here.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Grant High School teacher arrested by GPSO for stealing money from the school
.
2022 ELECTION RESULTS: Dec. 10 Fall General Election
RADE investigation on Levin Street
Alexandria man arrested on drugs, weapons charges
Nolan Spillers, 2022 Alex Winter Fete Gumbo Cookoff Winner.
Nolan Spillers wins Alex Winter Fete Gumbo Cookoff, third year in a row
Road rage incident
Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish

Latest News

Mold remediation project at Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center in Natchitoches now complete
Keep Natchitoches Beautiful receives Trash Receptacle Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful
Walmart, Coca-Cola partner with Manna House for donations
United Way offering utility assistance for the holidays
Multiple faults highlighted in state auditor’s report on Louisiana Office of Tourism